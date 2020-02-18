Championship Round: Spencer Prize in Oratory

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall

In honor of the late Professor Emeritus and former trustee John Spencer, Oratory Now is pleased to announce the third annual speech competition for first-year students. January elimination rounds culminate in this face-off among the final five contestants. Details at oratorynow.org/spencer. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

