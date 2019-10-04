Champlain College Game Career Exploration Event

At our Game Career Exploration Day, you will learn the difference between what it takes to be a game artist versus a game designer or game programmer. You can also discover the various career paths on the business side of the game industry, which offer many exciting management positions.

This is your chance to get a look at the various available professional opportunities in the game industry and find out what kind of skills and experience you need to land those jobs when you graduate.

When you come to Game Career Exploration Day, you will be able to

connect with the Game Studio faculty for a presentation and discussion on the distinctive nature of our multi-disciplinary, collaborative curriculum;

faculty for a presentation and discussion on the distinctive nature of our multi-disciplinary, collaborative curriculum; meet faculty from each of the four Game degree programs to help you determine what area of game production is best for you and your future career in the game industry;

find out about our Game Studio model , in which students in our four Game majors work as a team to learn how games are produced in the real world;

, in which students in our four Game majors work as a team to learn how games are produced in the real world; talk with individual faculty about the Game majors that interest you the most. (Our Game faculty members are all experts with extensive experience in the game industry.)

Information and Registration: www.champlain.edu/game-day