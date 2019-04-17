Champlain Fossils, the Coral Reef Crisis and the 6th Great Mass Extinction

The fossils in the local Champlain bluestone form the world's oldest reefs. Professor Ann Budd will compare ancient reef communities with modern-day coral reef ecosystems, and then turn to the topic of extinctions. Professor Emeritus in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Iowa, Ann received her Ph.D from the Department of Earth & Planetary Sciences at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Presented by the Wadhams Free Library. Free and open to the public.