Champlain Philharmonic Fall Concert Series

Pianist Nico Brayton

The Champlain Philharmonic will be presenting its Fall Concert Series on Saturday, October 19th at 7:30pm at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury and Sunday, October 20th at 4pm at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland.

The orchestra will perform some of the best-loved works written by American composers. On the program will be Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin, Rodeo by Aaron Copland, and Wood Notes by William Grant Still.

The program will also feature a piece called Matt’s Tune written by VT composer Erik Nielsen, a full-time professional composer who lives in Brookfield, Vermont. His works have been performed in Canada, Europe, Asia, South America and Australia as well as many locations in the United States including the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Recital Hall. His music has been performed by many ensembles both within and outside Vermont. He has won awards and grants from ASCAP, the National Symphony Orchestra, the Vermont Arts Council, the Vermont Community Foundation and the Kittredge Fund. He has taught music composition and theory for over 20 years. He is Senior Composition Mentor with Music-COMP (formerly the Vermont MIDI Project).

The orchestra will close out the evening with Rhapsody in Blue featuring young artist, Nico Brayton on piano. Nico has been playing the piano since he was seven years old, studying with his teacher, Cynthia Huard. He loves Romantic and Impressionist music, and his favorite composers are Ravel and Beethoven. He performed in the Young Artists Showcase Recital and Next Generation Recital. Nico is a senior at Middlebury Union High School, where he has played the piano and mallet percussion in the school’s concert band and jazz band.

Tickets are available at the door for both performances or in advance at www.champlainphilharmonic.org. Tickets are $15 General Admission, $10 for Seniors (60+), and $5 for Students.