Champlain Smiles Candy Buy Back

Donate unwanted Halloween candy for our troops to enjoy!

Local dentist's office will take unwanted candy and donate it to troops.

Monday, November 4th, 2019 from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 from 7:00 am - 2:00 pm

Thursday, November 7th, 2019 from 7:00 am - 1:00 pm

Champlain Smiles are delighted to launch their 13th annual Halloween Candy Buy Back program; benefiting not only the health of the community, but also the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf, and US troops serving abroad.

With Candy Buy Back, Champlain Smiles will pay $1 per pound of candy brought into their office. They will then match that dollar, donating it to the Interfaith Food Shelf. All candy collected will be sent to US troops to enjoy, via Operation Adopt-A-Soldier with the help of Meagan Riley.