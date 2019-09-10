Champlain Valley Chorale Fall Rehearsals

Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church 1045 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

The Champlain Valley Chorale announces resumption of fall rehearsals for its upcoming Christmas concerts. Weekly rehearsals will beheld each Tuesday evening at 7:00 P.M. in Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga, beginning September 10, 2019, and continuing to the December concert presentations. New singers in all sections are welcomed. For further information, please contact Bob Elling at 518-585-2173.

Info

Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church 1045 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
Community Events
518-585-2173
