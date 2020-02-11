Champlain Valley Chorale Rehearsals

The Champlain Valley Chorale announces resumption of rehearsals for its upcoming Spring concerts. Weekly rehearsals are scheduled for each Tuesday evening at 7:00 P.M. in Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, Wicker Street, Ticonderoga, beginning February 11, 2020, and continuing to the concert presentations in June. New singers in all sections are welcomed, and no audition is necessary. For further information, please contact Bob Elling at 518-585-2173.