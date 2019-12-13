Champlain Valley Voices Presents: A Midwinter Noel

December 13, 2019 at 7:30 pm. E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium in Hawkins Hall of SUNY Plattsburgh.

The concert is directed by Timothy Morningstar and will feature “A Ceremony of Carols” by Benjamin Britten and contemporary arrangements of traditional seasonal music. Please join us in this celebration of winter and the holiday season.

Purchase tickets from chorus members, Cornerstone Bookshop, Jackson & Callie, The Party Factory or at the door. Prices: Adult $15 advance/$17 at door, Senior $10 advance/$12 at door, Student with ID$5, children under 12 years $5.