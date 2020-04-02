A public domain photo from the Library of Congress. Charles Evans Hughes (center)

Join the Adirondack Torch Club on Thursday, April 2 at 5 pm, for dinner and a talk on “Charles Evans Hughes: From Feather Duster to Chief Justice” by Maury Thomas at Libby's Bakery Cafe in Ticonderoga. The public is welcome if we have room. For reservations, email adktorch@gmail.com by Wednesday, April 1. Participants order from the menu and pay for their own meal. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/775617152958388/