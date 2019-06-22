Cheesemaking: Cheddar and Mozzarella with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1379-0622. 1 day.

to Google Calendar - Cheesemaking: Cheddar and Mozzarella with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1379-0622. 1 day. - 2019-06-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cheesemaking: Cheddar and Mozzarella with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1379-0622. 1 day. - 2019-06-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cheesemaking: Cheddar and Mozzarella with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1379-0622. 1 day. - 2019-06-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Cheesemaking: Cheddar and Mozzarella with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1379-0622. 1 day. - 2019-06-22 09:00:00

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846

Come and learn to make Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Whey Ricotta the traditional way. We will learn to make our own cultures rather than using laboratory produced cultures and will even discuss how to make homemade rennet. We will also make yogurt and cultured butter. All products will be made using organic, grass-fed, raw milk. It is recommended that you purchase (and review) the book, "The Art of Natural Cheesemaking", by David Asher. This class is a combination of demonstration, and hands on.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $20.

Info

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, Food & Drink Events
to Google Calendar - Cheesemaking: Cheddar and Mozzarella with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1379-0622. 1 day. - 2019-06-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cheesemaking: Cheddar and Mozzarella with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1379-0622. 1 day. - 2019-06-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cheesemaking: Cheddar and Mozzarella with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1379-0622. 1 day. - 2019-06-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Cheesemaking: Cheddar and Mozzarella with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1379-0622. 1 day. - 2019-06-22 09:00:00