Cheesemaking: Cheddar and Mozzarella with Roberta Devers-Scott. #1379-0622. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School Cheesemaking

Come and learn to make Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Whey Ricotta the traditional way. We will learn to make our own cultures rather than using laboratory produced cultures and will even discuss how to make homemade rennet. We will also make yogurt and cultured butter. All products will be made using organic, grass-fed, raw milk. It is recommended that you purchase (and review) the book, "The Art of Natural Cheesemaking", by David Asher. This class is a combination of demonstration, and hands on.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $20.