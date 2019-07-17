Chess Club at Saranac Village at Will Rogers

Saranac Village at Will Rogers holds chess games every Wednesday, with Chess Organizer Swarren Lohr.

Swarren has been a Life Member of the US Chess Federation since 1968 and was the New York State Class B winner in 1998. He began three chess clubs, one in Rochester, NY, one in Newburyport, MA, and was founding member of Chessmates in Rahway, NJ.

This club will include the teaching of chess as well as play. Conversational lessons will begin at 6:30 p.m. for those interested or for bettering current play. Open games will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be played with tournament quality sets, boards and chess clocks.

All materials will be provided as well as refreshments. The club is free and open to all, however, children should be accompanied by an adult. Conversational lessons begin at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7:00 p.m. Please call 518-891-7117 for more information.