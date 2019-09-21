Nancy Davis Shoppers and vendors at the Chester Fall Festival

The 45th annual Chester Fall Craft Festival will be held on September 21 - 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The Victorian painted ladies lining the Green in Chester, VT welcome over 60 vendors with unique items to their lovely lawn. Handmade crafts include wood products, glass, jewelry, photography, watercolors, fiber arts, pottery, quilts, soaps and more! A Children’s Tent will have activities to entertain the little ones and Cheryl the Clown will be coming by. Discover the Beer Garden behind the Fullerton Inn on Saturday, stroll through the quaint Stone Village, explore local shops and galleries, and sample a wide variety of interesting food. Take a train ride to Ludlow or Bellows Falls from Chester Depot. Active children can also play at the elementary school playground and visit the disc golf course at the Pinnacle on Lover’s Lane Road.

Musical entertainment on Saturday:

11:00-Noon: Beth Adams, Rust and Ruin, a Chester band playing rock n’ roll.

12:30-1:30 PM: Jennings & McComber, playing original, contemporary Green Mountain folk

2:30-3:30 PM: Crowd the Plough, a new band from Keene playing Celtic Music

Musical Entertainment on Sunday:

11:00-Noon: Owen Nied of Chester, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

12:30-1:30 PM: Root7 of Burlington, an a capella group with lively vocals in all genres and for all audiences

2:00-3:00 PM: John Specker. “old-time music for modern times,” on fiddle and claw hammer banjo.

Admission to the Festival is free.

The Festival is held rain or shine.

Parking: Follow signs in town on Main Street (Vermont Route 11) to Cobleigh Street. The Newsbank Parking Lot is on the right on Cobleigh Street. Free shuttle service between the Newsbank Parking Lot and the Green. Handicapped drop-off at the east end of the Green on School Street.

More information: www.chesterfallfestival.org and www.chestertelegraph.org.

Sponsored by the Chester Rotary Club, the Festival is a hallmark of fall in this quintessential New England village.