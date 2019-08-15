Children's Theatre Workshop performs "Haphazardly Ever After"

Mountain to Mountain Theatre, supported by the Jay Music and Entertainment Society JEMS, offers a two-week theater workshop for children in our community. Open to all ages and abilities, the children come together to learn musical theatre skills while developing their own talents, self-confidence, while learning to work cooperatively.

The 2019 summer production is Haphazardly Ever After, the musical and will be performed August 15 and 16 at 6:30pm at the Amos and Julia Ward Theater in Jay, New York. Admission is $3.00 or donation. Please come and support our youth and enjoy the show.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts