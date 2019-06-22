The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host a children’s art workshop with artist/animator Paula Allen on Saturday June 22nd from 10am-2pm. Participants will create drawings for Paula’s new animated film about disappearing bees called “Bee Hold”. Children ages 5-15 are invited to paint and draw with Paula.Drawings created will later be added to film backgrounds and scenes! The final animation will include art from over 200 children in the area! Initial screening of this film is scheduled for December at Crandall Public Library. This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the NY State Council on the Arts, with support from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NY State Legislature and administered by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council. For further information about this project go to www.pollyzoom.com or to register for the workshop, contact the library @ 518-668-2528.