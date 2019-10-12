Children's Book Author Event With Amy Guglielmo

"Goodnight, Starry Night," the newest book by Amy Guglielmo.

The Bookstore Plus is excited to host author Amy Guglielmo for book release and signing. She will be there to autograph copies of her newest book "Goodnight Starry Night".

About the book:

Introduce little ones to famous works of art in this peek-through bedtime lullaby, and spark curiosity, joy, and learning!

About the Author: Amy Guglielmo is an award-winning artist and author. She is an art educator, arts advocate, and co-founder of Outside Art: The Plattsburgh Public Art Project. Her publications include the popular Touch the Art children’s series (Sterling, 2006, 2009, 2010) with Julie Appel and Pocket Full of Colors: The Magical World of Mary Blair, Disney Artist Extraordinaire and How to Build a Hug: Temple Grandin and Her Amazing Squeeze Machine with Jacqueline Tourville. She lives with her husband on the Adirondack Coast of Lake Champlain.

For more information please contact The Bookstore Plus| 518-523-2950