Children's Book Signing with Kathleen Blasi

"Hosea Plays On", by Kathleen Blasi.

In conjunction with Independent Bookstore Day, we are pleased to welcome Kathleen Blasi, author of Hosea Plays On, for a book signing.

Kathleen will be signing her debut picture book from 1-3 PM.

About The Book: Rain or shine and with his saxophone case in hand, Hosea rides the bus to the City of Rochester Public Market. Joyfully, he plays for everyone there, but especially for the children. Today, will he earn enough money to surprise one special child?

This heartwarming story depicts a day in the life of Hosea Missouri Taylor, Jr., whose kindness and passion for music touched the lives of countless people in his community of Rochester, New York, and whose generosity and joy will continue to inspire countless others.

“Both a heartfelt eulogy and a musical inspiration for a whole new generation of young readers.”-Kirkus

Kathleen Blasi mines stories of everyday heroes. Active in the children’s writing community, she is former Co-Director of the Rochester Children’s Book Festival, for which she received a 2015 New York State Reading Association Literacy Advocate Award. Kathleen lives with her family in Upstate New York, where, along with honing her craft, she enjoys fostering curiosity in young storytellers.