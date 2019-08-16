Children's Garden Program

The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host children’s author Jodie Fitz on August 16th at 11:00 am. Jodie will read from her latest picture book Fidget Grows A Pizza Garden. Children will also be able to plant their own pizza garden to take home! Recommended for children ages 4 and up. This program is free and open to the public but space is limited. Pre-registration is required by August 14th. Contact the Library @ (518)-668-2528 to RSVP.