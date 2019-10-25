Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom in conjunction with the Bristol Recreation Department will be hosting a children’s Halloween party on Friday, October 25th from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Holley Hall in Bristol. Children will enjoy face painting, balloon entertainment, costume parade, and games. The event is free of charge and open to children of all ages. Refreshments including pizza and healthy snacks will be available. Parents or guardians are asked to accompany their children. For more information, please contact Lorraine Keener at 802-496-3391 or email lkeener@corp.wcvt.com.