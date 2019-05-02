Children's Literacy Festival

Bring your family to enjoy a fun filled evening of make and take activities centered on children’s story books! Musician, Illustrator & Cartoonist Joe Ferris will host a singalong and make caricatures for children! FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Thursday, May 2 at the Champlaine Centre Mall near JC Penney. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2243826459199902/?active_tab=about

Hosted by Child Care Coordinating Council and Champlain Centre Mall