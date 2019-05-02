Children's Literacy Festival

to Google Calendar - Children's Literacy Festival - 2019-05-02 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Children's Literacy Festival - 2019-05-02 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Children's Literacy Festival - 2019-05-02 16:00:00 iCalendar - Children's Literacy Festival - 2019-05-02 16:00:00

Champlain Centre 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Bring your family to enjoy a fun filled evening of make and take activities centered on children’s story books! Musician, Illustrator & Cartoonist Joe Ferris will host a singalong and make caricatures for children! FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Thursday, May 2 at the Champlaine Centre Mall near JC Penney. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2243826459199902/?active_tab=about

Hosted by Child Care Coordinating Council and Champlain Centre Mall

Info

Champlain Centre 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Educational Events, Kid Friendly Events
to Google Calendar - Children's Literacy Festival - 2019-05-02 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Children's Literacy Festival - 2019-05-02 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Children's Literacy Festival - 2019-05-02 16:00:00 iCalendar - Children's Literacy Festival - 2019-05-02 16:00:00