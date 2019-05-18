Music with A Message Children's Festival

A children’s music festival celebrating the 100th birthday of songwriter and activist Pete Seeger. Open to youth ages 7-17. FREE registration. Directed by Jennifer Moore and sponsored by the Whallonsburg Grange Hall.

It’s an all-day event with workshops, group singing, instrument try-outs and more. Featuring Young Traditions Vermont and Adirondack folksinger Dan Berggren. Art project led by Carolyn Vanderhoof from Ledge Hill Studio. The day will end with a community concert and sing out. See https://www.thegrangehall.info/events-page for the full schedule.

To register: http://bit.ly/Music-Message. For more information contact Jennifer Moore at jmoore@willsborocsd.org, 518-396-6640