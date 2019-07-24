Children's Revolutionary Story Time

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770

Children, ages 6 to 10, are invited to come, with a responsible adult, to an hour of story time, with books, hands-on activities, simple crafts relating to the Revolutionary War time-period and history of Mount Independence, and some outdoor time if weather permits. Bring snacks if you like or a picnic to enjoy afterwards. Call (802) 948-2000 for details. Suggested donation of $5.00 per family. With the Orwell Free Library.

802-759-2412
