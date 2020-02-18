The Hyde Collection The workshop has a morning session from 10 am to 12:30 pm for children ages 5 to 8, and an afternoon session from 2 to 4:30 pm for ages 9 and older.

This February break, send your child on an artistic journey! The Children’s Workshop will explore the art of Francisco Goya and Dox Thrash, as the children learn about printmaking, comic book design, and illustrative arts. The workshop has a morning session from 10 am to 12:30 pm for children ages 5 to 8, and an afternoon session from 2 to 4:30 pm for ages 9 and older. Children can attend one day or the whole week. Inspired by The Hyde’s winter exhibitions, Francisco Goya: The Caprichos and Aquatints and Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, the workshop will challenge participants with story-telling, problem-solving, and creative thought.

Tuesday, February 18

Animals and Monsters

Goya used animals like birds, donkeys, and cats as symbols. We will explore the animal characterized in Goya’s work and then create our own papier-mâché creatures.

Wednesday, February 19

Illustrations

Live Laugh Love? You Only Live Once YOLO! Expect Nothing and Appreciate Everything! These are rules to live by. We will look at the etchings of Francisco Goya and Dox Thrash and create an illustrative motto.

Thursday, February 20

Comic Book

Can you tell a story with a picture? Francisco Goya and Dox Thrash used visual language to share their ideas about the community around them. Using a comic book layout, we will create our own stories.

Friday, February 21

Print on everything

Dox Thrash invented carborundum mezzotint, a new process of printmaking using materials that were more easily found. We are going to look at the prints he created depicting his community. Then, we will create linocut print designs and try out various printing surfaces, including paper, burlap, and even fabric.

Registration is $20 for members and $25 for non-members for one day; $60 for members and $80 for non-members for the week. To reserve a spot, call Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or email frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.