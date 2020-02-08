Chilson Fire Dept. 42nd Annual Valentine's Dinner Dance

For more than four decades the dance has been the highlight of late winter for generations of Chilson and Ticonderoga area friends and neighbors. ​With dinner and dancing and the traditional fun raffles throughout the evening, this year’s event promises to be better than ever. Tickets this year are just $16.00. To buy tickets or for more information call (518) 585-2510 or e-mail ChilsonVFD@gmail.com.

Proceeds from the dinner dance help Chilson Volunteer Fire Department outfit its firefighters with the safety gear they need to fight interior fires, and to equip its trucks with the lifesaving tools needed to rescue accident and fire victims.