Chilson Fire Dept. Chicken BBQ

Ada S. Phelps Chilson Volunteer Fire Department chicken on the grill!

This year’s Annual Chilson Volunteer Fire Department Chicken Barbecue will be held on Saturday, July 18th from noon until 5:00 p.m. at the fire department’s Chilson Community House, 60 Putts Pond Road. The famous Chilson BBQ Chicken dinner with all the fixin’s will be served from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. As always, there will be entertainment all day by celebrated local musicians, and of course exciting raffles for valuable prizes. Again this year the department is inviting local vendors and exhibitors of non-food items – retailers of products and services, crafters, artisans, healthcare and public service organizations – to join us and our more than 200 guests for an afternoon of community fun. Interested vendors can call Steve Phelps at (518) 503-5067 for details, or e-mail ChilsonVFD@gmail.com. Dinner tickets go on sale at 11:00 a.m. on the day of the event, or can be purchased on any Tuesday evening at the firehouse, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information on advance BBQ ticket sales see any member of the department or send an e-mail to ChilsonVFD@gmail.com. It’s a good idea to get your tickets early – last year’s BBQ was a sellout, and this year’s event promises to be even better!