Photo: Michele Black/Great Backyard Bird Count Tufted Titmouse

Join this annual nation-wide citizens science effort to survey bird populations, locally organized by LGLC. Observe by car, foot, boat or at the feeder. All ages and experience levels are welcome to participate.

Count circle includes Bolton, Diamond Point, Cleverdale, and east shore from Pilot Knob to Black Mt. Also includes the water of Lake George! For more information on the national event, visit https://www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count .

Specific times for each participant vary depending on availability and location.

FREE Pre-registration required. Email events@lglc.org to register or for more information, or call 518-644-9673.