Christmas Bird Count

Various Locations in Lake George Lake George, New York 12845

Join this annual nation-wide citizens science effort to survey bird populations, locally organized by LGLC. Observe by car, foot, boat or at the feeder. All ages and experience levels are welcome to participate.

Count circle includes Bolton, Diamond Point, Cleverdale, and east shore from Pilot Knob to Black Mt. Also includes the water of Lake George! For more information on the national event, visit https://www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count .

Specific times for each participant vary depending on availability and location.

FREE Pre-registration required. Email events@lglc.org to register or for more information, or call 518-644-9673.

Info

Various Locations in Lake George Lake George, New York 12845 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events
518-644-9673
