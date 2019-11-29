User Bolton Holiday Flyer 2019 Please join us for Christmas in Bolton Landing!

Enjoy holiday shopping in a small town where each business is family owned and operated!

Bolton Landing shops and restaurants will kick off the holiday season with two open house weekends. Local merchants and restaurants will join with American Express to celebrate the Shop Small Movement on November 29 & 30th. The celebration will continue with a second Bolton Landing merchant open house on December 7 & 8th. Avoid the crowds and spend the day in Bolton Landing shopping for unique holiday gifts, enjoy lunch or dinner at one of our fabulous restaurants. SHOP & DINE LOCAL!

For more information contact the Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce (518) 644-3831 or Serendipity Boutique (518) 644-2120.