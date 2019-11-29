Christmas in Bolton Landing

to Google Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-11-29 10:00:00

Bolton Landing Business District 4941 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, New York 12814

Enjoy holiday shopping in a small town where each business is family owned and operated!

Bolton Landing shops and restaurants will kick off the holiday season with two open house weekends. Local merchants and restaurants will join with American Express to celebrate the Shop Small Movement on November 29 & 30th. The celebration will continue with a second Bolton Landing merchant open house on December 7 & 8th. Avoid the crowds and spend the day in Bolton Landing shopping for unique holiday gifts, enjoy lunch or dinner at one of our fabulous restaurants. SHOP & DINE LOCAL!

For more information contact the Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce (518) 644-3831 or Serendipity Boutique (518) 644-2120.

Info

Bolton Landing Business District 4941 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, New York 12814 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events, Family Events
518-644-2120
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-11-29 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-12-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-12-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-12-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-12-01 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-12-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-12-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-12-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas in Bolton Landing - 2019-12-08 10:00:00