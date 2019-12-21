The Brandon Area Toy Project presents the first Christmas Concert at the Brandon Town Hall on Saturday, Dec 21, 2019, at 7pm. Combining traditional songs, and not-so-traditional songs, this is a family friendly evening! Bring the kids, the grandparents, everyone! We’ll even have a very special surprise visitor at the end of the concert!!! Donations accepted gratefully, but there is no admission charge for this event. There will be concessions for sale. Join us for a fun evening!