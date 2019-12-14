Christmas Craft Fair

Elizabethtown Social Center 7626 US Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Find locally handmade gifts and support local crafters at a Christmas Craft Fair at the Social Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day there will be over a dozen crafters selling their creations, an ornament-making class for those who wish to make their own creations, and yummy breakfast and lunch offered by DaCy Meadow Farm.

Vendors include: As You Wish Signs by Dina; Marsha Fenimore; Kelly's Kreations; Paintings by Kim Hutchins; Brand Crafts; TJ Country Candles; Carol's Creations; Scarilark Studio; Little Hills Farm; Solitude Soapworks; Bert's Jams and Jellies; Bernie's Beard Oil and Paracord; Peaka View Crafts; and Custom Woodworking.

