Christmas in Elizabethtown
Various Locations in Elizabethtown Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932
Fun for all ages and interests!
Saturday, Dec 14
- 10 am-4 pm Craft Fair at the Social Center
- 10 am-3 pm Scandinavian Star ornament class, hourly at the Social Center
- 10 am-3 pm Christmas Card class, hourly at the Social Center
- 5-9 pm Decorating Contest judging
Sunday, Dec 15
- Morning worship services at local churches
- 10 am-4 pm Craft Fair at the Social Center
- 2-4 pm Santa at Cobble Hill Golf Course
- 2-4 pm Kids Crafts at Life Church 3 pm Pleasant Valley Chorale presents “With Angelic Song” at United Church of Christ
Info
Various Locations in Elizabethtown Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Family Events, Live Music Events