Christmas in Elizabethtown

Various Locations in Elizabethtown Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Fun for all ages and interests!

Saturday, Dec 14

  • 10 am-4 pm Craft Fair at the Social Center
  • 10 am-3 pm Scandinavian Star ornament class, hourly at the Social Center
  • 10 am-3 pm Christmas Card class, hourly at the Social Center
  • 5-9 pm Decorating Contest judging

Sunday, Dec 15

  • Morning worship services at local churches
  • 10 am-4 pm Craft Fair at the Social Center
  • 2-4 pm Santa at Cobble Hill Golf Course
  • 2-4 pm Kids Crafts at Life Church 3 pm Pleasant Valley Chorale presents “With Angelic Song” at United Church of Christ

