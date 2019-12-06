Join us for our 31st Annual Christmas in Warrensburgh! Experience an old fashioned holiday celebration in the Adirondack Mountains for the entire family. Visitors will enjoy Toyland with live reindeer and Santa; church bazaars, breakfasts and luncheons; open houses at local businesses; book signings and wine tastings; holiday and special museum exhibits, children's craft workshops; decorating gingerbread houses; Adirondack artisan demonstrations; horse drawn carriage and pony rides; Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Holiday Craft Fair; theater, concerts and more!