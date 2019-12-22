Christmas Music, Readings and Candlelight Service

The Moriah United Methodist Church has invited the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church to join them in a special Christmas service on Sunday December 22 at 7 PM. This will be a very traditional service of music, readings and candle lighting. Both churches are inviting everyone from the larger community to come back to the deeper and true meaning of Christmas with a traditional celebration of the birth of Jesus.

You do not need to be a church member or even a believer in order to be part of this rich holiday tradition. It is an ideal time to expose young children, teens and young adults to some of the traditions of our past both religiously, cultureley and nationally.

There is much more to Christmas than what can be viewed on screens, Bring your family to a rich experience that truly meant something at Christmas and still does. We look forward to welcoming the entire larger community into our sanctuary to be part of a special evening.