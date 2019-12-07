Christmas Tea and Bazaar

Featuring: Fresh Balsam Christmas Wreaths, Bake Shop, Specialty Crafts and Boutique Shop, Hand knits, Deli with hot soups accompanied by homemade biscuits, Christmas Shop, Fine Collectibles, and White Elephant corner. We invite all to enjoy the Silver Tea with sandwiches and cookies, to visit with friends in the community, and to enjoy this festive seasonal event.

The Bazaar, sponsored by Presbyterian Women, donates all proceeds to mission projects, both worldwide and local. Please use the Marion Street entrance, with parking nearby in the County Government Lot and behind the former bank. Note: the bank owner allows parking for our Bazaar.