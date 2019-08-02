Church Bazaar & Quilt Show

Keene Valley Congregational Church 1791 NYS Route 73, Keene Valley, New York 12943

The Bazaar features a dinner, sales of quilts and other hand-made items, gently used jewelry and many items in our white elephant tent. A portion of the proceeds is used to support the church, our mission partners and meet the emergency needs of our neighbors: locally, nationally and internationally. Friday, August 2nd, 5-7pm and Saturday, August 3rd, 9am-2pm

Sponsored by the Keene Valley Congregational Church

View Map
Community Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events
518-576-4711
