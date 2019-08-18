Cider Chase 5k @ Woodchuck

Woodchuck Cider House 1321 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Join us on August 18th for the inaugural running of the Woodchuck Cider Chase 5k in idyllic Middlebury, Vermont. Nestled in the cool Champlain Valley, dash from barn to farmhouse and back on Exchange Street. 5k, chip timed race starts and ends out front of the world famous Cider House. After the race, the party continues with live music, food trucks, yard games and family friendly fun for everyone.

Save $5 with coupon code "SunNews"

To register: https://runsignup.com/Race/VT/Middlebury/Woodchuck5k

Woodchuck Cider House 1321 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
610-202-9666
