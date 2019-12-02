We'd like to invite you to join us in person at Phoenix Books to enjoy a free cup of delicious, hot apple cider! (While supplies last.) Cider Monday is a new tradition being started by lots of small businesses in New England, and it's our way of thanking you for choosing to shop indie and support a strong local economy this holiday season. It's taking place at all three locations:

Phoenix Books Burlington, 191 Bank Street, Burlington - 448-3350

Phoenix Books Essex, 2 Carmichael Street, Essex - 872-7111

Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center Street, Rutland - 855-8078