Citizen Science Presentation

Vermont is leading the citizen science charge, with projects like Vermont eBird, the Vermont Atlas, of Life on iNaturalist, eButterfly, and Mountain Birdwatch, gathering valuable biodiversity data thanks to the help of nature enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels. This presentation by Nathaniel Sharp from the Vermont Center of Ecostudies will provide an introduction to these citizen science projects, including information on what they are, what we have learned from them and how you can contribute

At the Maclure Library on the corner of Route 7 and Arch Street in Pittsford, VT. 802-483-2072, maclurelibrary.org. Sponsored by Maclure and Rutland County Audubon. Free and open to the public.