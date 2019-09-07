Civil War Encampment
Kinnear House Museum 52 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
118th NY Adirondack Regiment
“Homecoming of the Adirondack Regiment”
118th NY Volunteer Infantry
Lake Luzerne Pavillion at Col. Butler Park
Route 9N Lake Luzerne
Re-enactors will demonstrate various period impressions of the Civil War including military and civilian demonstrations and 19th century tin-type photography demos. There will be candlelight camp tours at dusk on Saturday*, canon night fire, community campfire, music, camp church service and a Luzerne Cemetery “Roll Call.”
The event is sponsored by the Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society and the 118th Adirondack Infantry Regiment.
For further information and a schedule of events please visit us on our blog www.kinnearmuseum.blogspot.com, FACEBOOK at www.facebook.com/hadleyluzernehistoricalsociety, or email us at kinnearmuseum@gmail.com.