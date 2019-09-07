Civil War Encampment

118th NY Adirondack Regiment 118th Logo

“Homecoming of the Adirondack Regiment”

118th NY Volunteer Infantry

Lake Luzerne Pavillion at Col. Butler Park

Route 9N Lake Luzerne

Re-enactors will demonstrate various period impressions of the Civil War including military and civilian demonstrations and 19th century tin-type photography demos. There will be candlelight camp tours at dusk on Saturday*, canon night fire, community campfire, music, camp church service and a Luzerne Cemetery “Roll Call.”

The event is sponsored by the Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society and the 118th Adirondack Infantry Regiment.

For further information and a schedule of events please visit us on our blog www.kinnearmuseum.blogspot.com, FACEBOOK at www.facebook.com/hadleyluzernehistoricalsociety, or email us at kinnearmuseum@gmail.com.