Classical Concert: "The Helms Sister and Sara"

Maureen Helms, piano, Denise Helms, French horn, and Sara Corse, flute, will give an instrumental concert.

Maureen and Denise (Moe and Den) Helms are sisters, raised in Long Lake, whose musical parents and cousins inspired them to enjoy playing music together their entire lives. Maureen is a professional who has been the music director and pianist for many theater productions in the Binghamton area including Fiddler on the Roof, FAME, Sweeney Todd and Miss Saigon. With her Master’s degree from Ithaca College, Maureen is happy to play all types of music and to accompany soloists and ensembles. Denise sings in the 50 person a capella Madrigal Choir of Binghamton. She plays French horn in two local community bands and in church programs.

Sara Corse, summer resident of Long Lake, graduated from Sandy Creek High School and University of Rochester and received her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from University of Maryland. She studied flute with faculty from Eastman School of Music. Sara works full-time as a clinical psychologist, graduate school professor and program director in Philadelphia. Her flute playing had a renaissance 17 years ago, under the mentorship of Herb Chatzky. Since then, she has been a regular performer at churches in Long Lake and Saranac Lake and for the Long Lake Friends of Music Concert Series.

Their program may include hymns and modern compositions as well as classical and Baroque pieces.

The concert is free, but donations are appreciated. A reception to meet the artists will follow the program. For more information, call 518 582 2462. This production is part of a summer concert series organized by the Long Lake Friends of Music.