Historical Renactment

Historical re-enactor Clifford Oliver Mealy will recreate the persona of Solomon Northrup, at the Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., on June 12th @ 6:30 pm. Northrup, a free African American New Yorker was kidnapped into slavery in 1841. His life story was the basis of the award winning film “12 Years a Slave”. This event is free and open to the public. For further information or to make a reservation, contact the library at 518-668-2528.