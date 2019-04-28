Community symposium: “Climate Action: What Are We Doing About Climate Change?” celebrates Earth Day 2019 by highlighting actions being taken at all levels of government and society, from the Green New Deal at the federal and state levels to Climate Smart Communities and efforts by local youth in the Saranac Lake-Lake Placid region. Speakers include representatives from the NYS Office of Climate Change, the Atmospheric Sciences Research Center at Whiteface Mountain, Paul Smith’s College (PSC), the Village of Saranac Lake and the Clinton/Essex/Franklin Library System. Sunday, April 28, 2019, 1 to 4:30 pm, at the First Presbyterian Church of Saranac Lake, 57 Church Street, in Saranac Lake, NY. Free, including refreshments, and all are welcome. Info: 518-637-6653, vfc2014ny@gmail.com. Presented by Adirondack Voters for Change, co-sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Saranac Lake, TriLakes 350.org, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and Paul Smith's College.