Climate Change and Parasites in the North Country
Adirondack Wildlife Refuge 977 Springfield Road, Wilmington, New York 12997
There is nothing new about black legged ticks and lyme disease, sarcoptic mange and the mites which are afflicting bears, coyotes and foxes, or the winter ticks that are devastating moose all along the U.S. and Canadian border. What they do have in common is a warming climate, which is fueling an explosion in their numbers, and a disturbing denialism among media and leadership. Steve Hall leads the discussion.