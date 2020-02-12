Climate Change Film Festival: Middlebury Screening

SunCommon, Vermont Youth Lobby and VPIRG are pleased to announce this second screening of the Climate Action Film Festival - A collection of short films from near and far featuring stories about those taking action against climate change. We will step away from the doom and gloom we know too well and move to a place of inspiration, hope and ACTION.

$10-$20 suggested donation. Films Start @ 6:00 Stay after for a brief presentation and Q&A discussion with local organizations working to address climate change.

The first annual Climate Action Film Festival is a celebration of short films with a focus on solutions to the climate crisis. It is the first festival of its kind to exclusively feature storytelling around solutions rather than simply the impacts of climate change. The Climate Action Film Fest is a touring, single-night event featuring a 90-120 minute presentation of short films from around the world. The festival will tour the Northeast U.S. in its inaugural year, with additional screenings to be added.