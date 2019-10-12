Climb the Moose Uphill Trail Run & Mountain Bike

Branbury State Park 3570 Lake Dunmore Road, Route 53, Salisbury, Vermont 05769

Come Climb the Moose at Moosalamoo National Recreation Area in Salisbury, Vermont. This inaugural 3-mile uphill trail run, and mountain bike, to Silver Lake trailhead in Goshen, is an ideal introductory race for trail runners and mountain bikers on an old logging road. Start and awards ceremony at Branbury State Park on Lake Dunmore. Camping available.

Branbury State Park 3570 Lake Dunmore Road, Route 53, Salisbury, Vermont 05769 View Map
802-989-6980
