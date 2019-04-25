Clinton County’s Civil War Soldiers

Many Clinton County residents are descended from the over 5,000 men who enlisted here for the Civil War. On April 25, Julie Dowd of the Clinton County Historical Association will show you how to research your Civil War ancestors. Using free online resources, Julie’s presentation will also include stories and pictures of many of our county's soldiers. For the last four years, Julie has been adding vignettes about Civil War veterans to the Clinton County Historical Association's Facebook page, Clinton County NY Civil War Record – 1861 to 1865. During Julie’s talk, you can learn more about our soldiers who mustered in at the Plattsburgh Barracks and elsewhere, and how they participated in all theaters of the War of the Rebellion.Please join the Clinton County Historical Association (CCHA) and the Lake Forest Senior Living Community for this special presentation. The event is free and open to the public.