Clinton County Animal Response Team (CART) Meet and Greet held at Clinton County Emergency Services Building, 16 Emergency Drive; 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Find out how to volunteer to help animals, great and small, during an emergency. Refreshments will be provided! Register by phone with Shanna at Emergency Services (518) 565-4791. Take the first training that evening if you're interested: Introduction to CART. Hosted by Clinton County Office of Emergency Services, NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets and Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).