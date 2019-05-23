Clinton County Animal Response Team (CART) Meet and Greet
Clinton County Emergency Services 16 Emergency Services Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12903
Clinton County Animal Response Team (CART) Meet and Greet held at Clinton County Emergency Services Building, 16 Emergency Drive; 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Find out how to volunteer to help animals, great and small, during an emergency. Refreshments will be provided! Register by phone with Shanna at Emergency Services (518) 565-4791. Take the first training that evening if you're interested: Introduction to CART. Hosted by Clinton County Office of Emergency Services, NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets and Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).