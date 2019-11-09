Clinton County Children’s Consignment Sale

This is the perfect event to find some great goodies for your little people! Interested in consigning with us (clothing newborn-14, toys, gear, books, and more? Looking to earn up to 75% of the sale of your items? You drop off Wednesday-Friday and we sell it for you (your price and tag all items using our printable tags). You or a representative pick up the items that Saturday between 4:30-5:30PM or we donate it for you to a local charity.

All funds raised goes towards the NCCS Band Program and their planned trip in May 2020. When you consign or shop the Clinton County Consignment Sale, you support the NCCS students and education.

See our facebook page to sign up to consign or volunteer! All volunteers and NCCS staff get to shop the sale before it opens