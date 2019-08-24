Clinton County Farm Bureau's Day on the Farm

At Giroux Family Farms

to Google Calendar - Clinton County Farm Bureau's Day on the Farm - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clinton County Farm Bureau's Day on the Farm - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clinton County Farm Bureau's Day on the Farm - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Clinton County Farm Bureau's Day on the Farm - 2019-08-24 10:00:00

Giroux Family Farm 6333 Route 22, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Join Clinton County Farm Bureau for their biennial Day on the Farm! Come tour Giroux Family Farms - the only robotic milking farm in Clinton County. Enjoy barn tours, horse-drawn wagon rides, local agriculture exhibits, farm equipment, McCadam and Cabot cheese samples, raffles, and more!

Lightning Lardy's BBQ and other refreshments will be available for additional cost.

Suggested donation of $5/person or $10/family to benefit Clinton County Farm Bureau to continue their programming to support agriculture in Clinton County.

Info

Giroux Family Farm 6333 Route 22, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events, Family Events
to Google Calendar - Clinton County Farm Bureau's Day on the Farm - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clinton County Farm Bureau's Day on the Farm - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clinton County Farm Bureau's Day on the Farm - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Clinton County Farm Bureau's Day on the Farm - 2019-08-24 10:00:00