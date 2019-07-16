Clinton County Fair
Clinton County Fairgrounds 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Get ready for the Clinton County Fair!
2019 Fair Entertainment Highlights:
- Buffalo Barfield - "Unherd" of Entertainment
- Luau Logan's
- Michael Blaine
- The Marvelous Mutts
- Morgan Wallen
Daily Shows • Live Music • Free Parking • Great Fair Food
Get tickets and find more info at https://ccfairny.com/
Info
Entertainment Events, Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Kid Friendly Events, Live Music Events