Clinton County Fair

Google Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-16 00:00:00

Clinton County Fairgrounds 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Get ready for the Clinton County Fair!

2019 Fair Entertainment Highlights:

  • Buffalo Barfield - "Unherd" of Entertainment
  • Luau Logan's
  • Michael Blaine
  • The Marvelous Mutts
  • Morgan Wallen

Daily Shows • Live Music • Free Parking • Great Fair Food

Get tickets and find more info at https://ccfairny.com/

Info

Clinton County Fairgrounds 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Entertainment Events, Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Kid Friendly Events, Live Music Events
Google Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-16 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-17 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-18 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-19 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Clinton County Fair - 2019-07-20 00:00:00