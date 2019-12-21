Curaleaf Plattsburgh Clinton County for Medical Cannabis

Happy Holidays! Join Curaleaf and your community of patients, practitioners, caregivers, and elves at the Plattsburgh Public Library to discuss how medical cannabis may help you live life well.

Come learn more about cannabis as medicine and receive information about Curaleaf's high quality and affordable medicines. State certified medical marijuana practitioners will be on site. Instant medical marijuana cards for patients who qualify* at a discounted rate of $100. Cash and documentation of the qualifying diagnosis are required.

We’re here for you this holiday season:

Discover cannabis as medicine

Become a New York Medical Marijuana Program patient or caregiver

Complete your patient or caregiver registration with the New York Department of Health

Save with affordably priced Curaleaf products

Get going with home delivery

Walk-ins are welcome; RSVPs are requested.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clinton-county-for-medical-cannabis-tickets-85296174153

Questions? Visit us at the dispensary or call 518-930-4340.

Curaleaf Plattsburgh, 345 Cornelia Street, Plattsburgh@Curaleaf.com, 518-930-4340

*You may be eligible for medical program if you have been diagnosed with one or more of the following severe debilitating or life threatening conditions: cancer, HIV infection or AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury with spasticity, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, neuropathy, Huntington's disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, pain that degrades health and functional capability as an alternative to opioid use or substance use disorder. The severe debilitating or life-threatening condition must also be accompanied by one or more of the following associated or complicating conditions: cachexia or wasting syndrome, severe or chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures, or severe or persistent muscle spasms, PTSD or opioid use disorder.