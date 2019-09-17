Clinton County Rabies Clinic
For Dogs, Cats and Ferrets
Peru Volunteer Fire Department 753 Bear Swamp Road, Peru, New York 12972
FREE for Clinton County Residents; donations accepted.
- -All pets must be at least 3 months old.
- -Pets need their 1st vaccination by 4 months of age.
- -Bring your pet’s vaccination records (certificate).
- -All animals MUST be on a leash or in a carrier to be admitted to the clinic.
- -For more information please call 518-565-4870.
Info
