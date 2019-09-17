Clinton County Rabies Clinic

For Dogs, Cats and Ferrets

Peru Volunteer Fire Department 753 Bear Swamp Road, Peru, New York 12972

FREE for Clinton County Residents; donations accepted.

  • -All pets must be at least 3 months old.
  • -Pets need their 1st vaccination by 4 months of age.
  • -Bring your pet’s vaccination records (certificate).
  • -All animals MUST be on a leash or in a carrier to be admitted to the clinic.
  • -For more information please call 518-565-4870.

518-565-4870
